Police Responding To 2 Reported Shootings In NE OKC
Wednesday, February 20th 2019, 3:39 PM CST
Emergency crews are responding to a reported shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City.
According to reports, officers are on scene in the 3300 block of Northeast 10th Street, and on scene in the 1400 block of Northeast 38th Street.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says the victim of the shooting at NE 10 Street arrived at the McDonald's in the area. Police now have the area blocked off as they investigate.
