Suspect In Custody After Chase, Foot Pursuit In Yukon
Wednesday, February 20th 2019, 3:05 PM CST
One suspect is in custody following a police chase and foot pursuit in Yukon, Oklahoma.
According to reports, police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
The chase ended in the area of Sunrise Park, near Yukon Parkway and Linn Lane, when the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, according to officers.
Officers placed Skyview and Lakeview elementary schools on lockdown as they searched the area for the suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.
At this time, the name of the suspect has not been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.