"So there's this great feeling of camaraderie with people from other places and then when that moment happens the place is silent and you don't hear anything except just the clicking of those shutters, it's pretty exciting," Holck said.



For the Firefall to occur, nature needs to cooperate in three critical ways: The sun has to align with El Capitan in just the right way, the sky needs to be clear and there needs to enough snowmelt for the waterfall to flow. The icy winter has had an impact on the view.



"There's a lot of ice up there so when it's warmer you're going to see more water coming down the Horsetail Falls," said park ranger Jamie Richards.



Part of what makes this sight so special is how brief it is. The phenomenon only lasts about five to 10 minutes right as the sun sets. Still, that's long enough to make a lasting impression.



"I think one of the most exciting experiences I ever had in this particular spot is when the light finally showed the very top of the fall … and the forest erupted with people applauding and cheering and whistling you know it was a happy place to be," Holck said.