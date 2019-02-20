Okla. Members Of Congress React To Emergency Declaration
OKLAHOMA CITY - Five days after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, most of Oklahoma’s members of Congress support the President's declaration, blaming Democrats for forcing his hand into a decision that's likely to become a legal quagmire.
"The President has the right to make sure that if Congress isn't going to do it, then he can and that's exactly what he did,” Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said in a video on Twitter. “I support him in it.’
Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) also gave his full support saying in a written statement, "President Trump is taking the necessary steps in order to provide for a safer America."
Senator Jim Inhofe (D-OK) one of the Mr. Trump's most vocal supporters and an ardent support of efforts to build a wall along the border said in a statement, "The President was left with no choice."
Late last year, Inhofe and Mr. Trump found themselves at odds over cuts to military funding is again voicing concern over defense dollars writing, "I want to make sure this declaration has minimal, if any, impact on our military."
Democratic Congresswoman Kendra Horn, who has been assigned to the Armed Services Committee, opposed the declaration, also echoing concerns about taking funding from the military saying in part, "Taking money from critical projects that support our military readiness is unnecessary and shortsighted."
Senator James Lankford (R-OK) and Representative Tom Cole (R-OK), two of the most respected and prominent members of Congress right now, did not return questions for comment about the emergency declaration.