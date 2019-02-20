News
Emergency Crews Respond To 2 Car Crash In Midwest City
Wednesday, February 20th 2019, 4:31 AM CST
Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Emergency crews are responding to a two car accident in Midwest City, Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the crash took place near Northeast 10th Street and North Air Depot Boulevard.
Scanner traffic indicates that the drivers of both of the vehicles involved are trapped inside.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.