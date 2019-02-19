News
Man Believes Copper Theft Invention Will Help With OKC Traffic Light Issues
Oklahoma City, OK - An Oklahoma City inventor says he’s come up with one possible solution to the growing problem of street light copper theft.
James Davidson is a retired traffic lighting engineer. A few years ago, he invented a product called “The Copper Locker.” The device locks onto the base of a street light.
Davidson says the device makes it virtually impossible for thieves to get into, so they can steal the copper wire inside.
Davidson says his solution is better than just replacing street lights.
“So, it just gets fixed, and then six months later, or whatever time frame later, the copper is gone again,” he said.
ODOT Spokesperson Terri Angier says copper wire isn’t nearly as valuable as it used to be.