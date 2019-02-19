Final 2 Suspects Caught, Arrested For Murder Of Chickasha Teen
LAWTON, Oklahoma - Two teenagers sought in connection with a fatal shooting in Chickasha are now in custody.
Monday night, Lawton police arrested Dmillion Williams, 17, and Malcolm Jackson, 18.
Rachel Simons was sleeping when she got the call and the news she'd been waiting for.
“I cried for a couple hours and all I could do is thank God for them finally getting caught,” said Simons, the victim’s girlfriend.
Arnold “Trey” Adams III’s father was on the other side of the call.
She says he told her Williams and Jackson were caught.
“He was just relieved that they were finally caught, not running around still thinking they got away with his son's murder,” said Simons.
After eluding capture for some time, the two were busted following, what Lawton police are calling, a chance encounter.
“They saw two males hanging out after hours, so they went to make contact with those males to see why they were hanging out there,” said Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins.
When confronted, police say, both Williams and Jackson ran. Once in custody, officers learned the reason.
“In the meantime, while they were checking them for warrants, the return came back that they were both wanted out of Chickasha for homicide,” said Sgt. Jenkins.
While five others are believed to have played a role in Adams' death, OSBI investigators believe Williams fired the fatal shot during a drug deal.
And while the two had only been running for nearly a month, police say Williams had been missing since February 2018.
He's currently listed on the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Simons believes her boyfriend helped put an end to his run.
“Me and Trey's family was having a really rough night, last night, trying to think about everything. And we woke up this morning and was relieved of that. So, we all think Trey was listening to us and had something to do with finding them,” said Simons.
Williams is being housed in the Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center.
Jackson was booked in at the Grady County Jail.