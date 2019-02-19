"The final resolution of the juvenile case proves what we have said and known from the beginning: this was not a sex crime. There was no rape. The District Attorney agreed to this resolution as a “deferred adjudication,” the least serious adjudication the juvenile system imposes. The District Attorney, the Court, and the Juvenile Division also agreed that **** didn’t need to be punished, or subjected to any treatment, services or conditions. The case was dismissed at the same time the deferred adjudication was accepted. That speaks to the lack of any sexual intent or act, the lack of serious injury to the accuser, and to ****'s outstanding character and low-risk profile. The State overcharged these kids with a rape charge to attempt to shame and humiliate them, and their families, into admitting something they did not do. This case never should have been filed in District Court. It should have been handled in juvenile system from the outset, as the final disposition proves loud and clear. That would have spared these kids, their families, and the accuser, a lot of pain and anguish caused by the intense media attention triggered by the State’s overcharge."