Personally, I’m encouraged with the noticeable improvement and the tenacity shown that’s clearly helped him becoming a better and better player. While a growing number of fans, former players and even media members appear to agree with that sentiment, we know the Negative Nancy’s exist, and that as is the case with anyone in any line of business, there’s a faction who disagree with my assessment. There is not debate that the kid has a flamboyant style about him that is fun (for most of us) to watch. A flair reminiscent of one Pistol Pete Maravich who arrived on the scene as an Atlanta rookie some 48 years ago. I know because I had an obsession with Pete: tried to play like him, wear the floppy socks and long hair like him, walk like him, talk like him. I remember vividly listening in my lime green Volkswagen with a blue stripe down the side – copying the jersey of Pete and the Hawks – to the late Skip Caray call every game on Atlanta’s powerful AM radio. I’ll stop, before I go get my photo taken with Pete after an Atlanta practice in 1973. Point is, Trae has some Pete in him. The player who scored a ton and entertained fans who bought tickets to witness a style of ball that was 50-years ahead of its time.