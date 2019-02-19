Bail Bill Passes In State Senate Committee
Oklahoma City, OK - The ACLU is backing a bail that would reduce the need for cash bail and, they say, reduce the jail population.
Senate Bill 252 passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday. It would make cash bail an option of last resort.
“Bail was originally intended as a mechanism to incentivize a person’s reappearance in court, not a way to force people into taking guilty pleas if they want to go home to their families. But that is what it has become,” said Timantha Norman of the The Bail Project-Tulsa.
Nicole Mcafee of the ACLU added, “For the same crime those who can afford to pay bail can buy their freedom, while those who can’t afford it are stuck in jail and risk losing their jobs, housing, and even custody of their children.”
The bill now goes to the full Senate.