Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker did not see similar spikes when they launched their campaigns – but each has millions of dollars in their Senate campaign accounts that they can opt to transfer into a presidential campaign account. Warren had about $12.5 million in her 2018 reelection campaign coffers at the start of the year; Gillibrand had about $10 million; and Booker's campaign had about $4.1 million at the end of 2017, according to the Federal Election Commission.