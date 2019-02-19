2 Brothers In Custody In Tulsa Daycare Center Sexual Abuse Investigation
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two brothers who are said to be suspects in a Tulsa Police investigation into a local daycare are in custody. Child Crisis detectives said the investigation began when a girl reported being touched inappropriately at the Tiny Tots Daycare near 71st and Lewis.
The allegation involved a son of the daycare owners. Both brothers were employed at the business.
The investigation began in December 2018 after a woman called police to say an 11-year-old girl told her an adult had put his hand down her pants at the daycare.
The woman told News On 6 she also contacted the owner of Tiny Tots after learning the suspect was the owner's son.
"She kept saying, 'I don't see how this is possible; she's never been alone with them. I don't see how it's possible,'" the woman said.
"She said he would do it in a dark room and when he was finished, he would let her play on his phone and told her the only way she could play on his phone was if she promised not to tell anyone it happened," the relative said.
A similar allegation was made against at the same daycare provider two years earlier when they were at a different location. That also involved a son, but at that time child welfare found the allegation to be unsubstantiated and closed the case without taking any action.
Keep checking back to this story for updates, and we'll have more in tonight's newscasts.