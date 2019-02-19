News
Putnam City West Student Accused Of Assault To Face Attempted Rape Charge
The Putnam City West High School senior accused of assaulting another student will face an attempted rape charge, according to Oklahoma County court documents.
Dawson McLain, 19, was initially charged with a complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A student told school officials a group of varsity football players pinned him down while one player used a broomstick handle to assault him.
His next hearing is scheduled for March 1.
