Man Steals Pepsi Truck With Worker In Back, Hits Tulsa School Bus
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in custody after Tulsa Police said he stole a Pepsi truck then rear-ended a school bus near 21st Street and Sheridan.
Police said workers were unloading the truck when it was stolen from the area of 51st Street and Peoria around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 19. One of the Pepsi workers was still in the back of the truck when it was stolen and had to jump out, according to Sergeant Glenn Uhren, TPD.
The suspect, who has been identified as Steven Allen Hart, drove onto Interstate 44 then got off at the Sheridan exit.
"He was just slinging soda pop through every intersection he blazed through," the sergeant said.
Sergeant Uhren said police spotted the truck in traffic around 31st and Sheridan. As they were taking Hart into custody, the stolen truck rolled forward and "sort of kissed" the school bus, he said.
The officer said they were fortunate it wasn't a smaller car the truck hit. Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan helped shut traffic down as officers took the suspect into custody, according to Uhren.
Marty Waresback said he was watching when an officer climbed in the truck and pulled the suspect out.
"Nobody really knew what was going on, then I noticed that the back door was open and product on the lift gate," he said. I had a feeling maybe he just forgot to close the door on his last stop."
There were no children on the bus. The adult driver and passenger on the bus weren't hurt, police said.
Hart told police he had been arguing with his girlfriend and stole the truck to get to the airport. The 45-year-old man was booked on complaints including felony vehicle theft and misdemeanor eluding.