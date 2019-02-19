Wintry Weather To Make Its Way Into Central Okla. Tuesday Afternoon
Wintry weather is forecast to make its way into the state Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight as a winter storm makes its way across the state.
Winter weather in the form of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow are possible.
The greatest rain chance will be in southeast Oklahoma while the northwest part of the state will have snow.
Central Oklahoma will range from a mix of freezing rain, sleet and then changing over to snow. Oklahoma City will likely start seeing some precipitation after 9 a.m., but won't see the full winter storm until about 4 p.m.
The heaviest precipitation will be mid-afternoon through early evening. The evening commute will likely be difficult, so drive with caution.
Oklahoma City might see up to one inch of snow, but northern Oklahoma has more chances of snow.
South of the Oklahoma City metro will see the most amount of ice with possibly 0.25 inches of ice.
The storm will move out Tuesday night and highs will return to above freezing Wednesday.