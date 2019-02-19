News
Brief Snow Gives Way To Freezing Rain Across Oklahoma
Tuesday, February 19th 2019, 5:47 AM CST
Updated:
Cold rain turned to freezing rain and sleet and eventually gave way to snow Tuesday afternoon across Oklahoma City.
Wintry precipitation fell across western Oklahoma throughout the morning and early afternoon. News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor and Marty Logan have been driving the roads west of the Oklahoma City metro area to keep an eye on road conditions.
However, just as the snow started to fall, it ended, reverting to freezing rain across the central part of the state.
A winter weather advisory that had been issued for southern Oklahoma was lifted just before 4 p.m.
Once the precipitation ends early Tuesday evening, that will be all for a couple of days before a new chance of precipitation ends our week.