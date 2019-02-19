"For example, look and see who the author is," Narula said. "Was this published in a peer-reviewed journal? Who funded this

study? Who's benefiting from it? Was it one study where you may not want to base your decisions on, or on was it multiple studies? How many subjects were studied, 100 or 500,000? What kind of trial? An observational study, [which is] not the best, or randomized control trial, [which is] much better to make your decisions on."