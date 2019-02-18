The Oklahoma State basketball got back in the win column after defeating TCU, 68-61, on Monday night inside of Gallagher-Iba Arena.



Thomas Dziagwa scored 23 points for the second consecutive game. He went 6-for-11 on shots from behind the 3-point line. He made a career-high eight field goals and added three rebounds and two assists.



Over the past two games, Dziagwa has scored 46 points and gone 13-for-22 from 3-point range. He has also collected a combined seven rebounds.



The Cowboys have now won 10 games. The win against conference foe snapped an eight-game Big 12 losing streak.



The Cowboys shot 44 percent from distance tonight, making 11 of their 25 attempts from deep. OSU's perimeter defense was also effective, limiting the Horned Frogs to just 28 percent from 3-point land.



Isaac Likekele and Lindy Waters III also scored in double figures for OSU. Likekele scored 13 points and Waters put up 14 points. They scored OSU's final seven points, including three free throws in the final 21 seconds to clinch the game.



The Cowboys went on a 12-4 run late in the first half. The run propelled OSU to a 39-30 halftime lead. TCU cut the lead to as to as few as two points with 2:40 remaining, but the Cowboys powered through the Horned Frog's second-half runs to win the game.



OSU's next matchup comes at 3 p.m. on Saturday against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas. The game can be seen on ESPN2.