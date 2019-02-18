“I think the worst part of his abuse was the control of consistently implying that he would kill my children in the night if I didn't behave,” said Kaelin. “The day came when I woke up and he was at the foot of the bed, and he had a gun. He decided he didn't want to live anymore and decided he couldn't kill himself, so he was going to shoot me while I was sleeping, and then he would kill himself because he couldn’t go to prison.”