Get Ready: Snow, Ice Likely Across Oklahoma Tuesday
Enjoy the dry weather on Monday, Oklahoma. A winter storm arrives on Tuesday, and it will disrupt your work week.
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said the viewing area will see all types of winter weather on Tuesday, including ice, sleet and snow. It will begin across southern Oklahoma early Tuesday and expand northward throughout the day.
Icy roads will be an issue where the temperatures lock in below freezing.
David says the heaviest snow will fall across the northern half of Oklahoma, approximately 2 to 4 inches of it.
The Oklahoma City metro area will see about an inch of snow with sleet and ice mixed.
