Gage Haynes was diagnosed with a rare cancer when he was 6 months old and now takes eight Ryedapt pills a day for it. "I have Systemic Mastocytosis," Haynes told CBS affiliate KLAS-TV. "It's a rare form of cancer and it's just been happening my whole life, so I'm used to it. Now, we've finally found a way to help it. My whole life there's really been nothing."