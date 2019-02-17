Friends Remember Victim Of NW OKC House Fire
Oklahoma City, OK - The woman killed in an Oklahoma City house fire Friday is being remembered as a pastor, wife and friend.
Friend Demetrius Thomas remembers Coyett Morgan’s singing voice.
“She always used to sing, and I was hoping I'd get to play for her again, but the lord says different,” Thomas said.
A gospel musician himself, Demetrius says he’s sad he’ll never hear Morgan’s voice again.
Demetrius says he's been friend with Coyett for several years. They bonded over faith and music.
Coyett was a pastor and founder of her own church, A Bridge of Hope and Love.
Morgan passed away when her house burned down on Quail Court Friday.
Officials say her husband escaped the fire.
Thomas says the couple was celebrating Valentine's Day together just the day before the tragedy.
“Looked like they celebrated at home with the teddy bears and the balloons and stuff,” Thomas said.
Demetrius says Coyett was well known in Oklahoma City as a leader in church and in life.
“She was a very encouraging person,” Thomas said.
The fire is still under investigation by the Oklahoma City Fire Department.