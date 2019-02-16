A man has been injured in a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex. 

The shooting was reported at a complex near Sheridan and Interstate 44. 

The man and a woman were sitting in a vehicle at the apartment complex when the car was shot at. 

Police said the man was shot in the head.  

He has been taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition. 

The woman was not injured in the shooting, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made and police do not have a suspect description. 

