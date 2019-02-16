News
1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Saturday, February 16th 2019, 7:05 PM CST
Updated:
A man has been injured in a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex.
The shooting was reported at a complex near Sheridan and Interstate 44.
The man and a woman were sitting in a vehicle at the apartment complex when the car was shot at.
Police said the man was shot in the head.
He has been taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
The woman was not injured in the shooting, police said.
So far, no arrests have been made and police do not have a suspect description.
