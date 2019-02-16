The Musical "Waitress" Comes To OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - WAITRESS, the Tony-nominated musical will be premiering at the Civic Center Music Hall on March 19 for a limited engagement through March 24 and will feature two young girls from the OKC area in the role of “Lulu” for the duration of the engagement.
WAITRESS tells the story of “Jenna”, an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, “Lulu.”
The character of “Lulu” is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production’s final scene. The character of “Lulu” was cast locally in each tour market and two girls are always chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 4 performances each during the one-week engagement.
Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles(“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam”) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair).
Inspired by Adrienne Shelley’s beloved film WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna – a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.
“It’s an empowering musical of the highest order!” raves the Chicago Tribune. “WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!” says Entertainment Weekly and “a monumental contribution to Broadway!” according to Marie Claire. Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.
Tickets are now available for the March 19 – 24 engagement of WAITRESS atOKCBroadway.com, by calling (405) 594-8300 Mon-Fri 10 am – 5 pm, or visiting the Civic Center Box Office. Groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (405) 594-8262.