American Airlines Announces Non-Stop Flight To D.C. From Will Rogers Airport
Oklahoma City, OK - There's another non-stop flight coming to Will Rogers World Airport.
Friday, American Airlines launched a new non-stop flight to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington DC. The non-stop service will run every day.
American has also announced a second daily flight from OKC to Phoenix. Officials say the first flight was launched back in April and has been so successful they needed to add a second daily flight.