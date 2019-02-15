News
Community Comes Together For 8-Year-Old Beckham County Boy With Brain Cancer
Friday, February 15th 2019, 9:46 PM CST
BECKHAM COUNTY, Oklahoma - An 8-year-old Beckham County boy is being lauded for the tenacity in which he has battled an aggressive form of brain cancer for the past two and half years.
Brayden Greer has just returned from St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, after months of grueling radiation and chemotherapy treatments. His mother says doctors initially said there was only a 20 percent chance he would live.
“I don’t know, I would never be able to do what he does. And I know that. But I keep my sanity. He helps me keep my sanity,” said Brayden’s mother Jerrika Greer.
Brayden loves OU football and wants to someday be a police officer.