Truck Stolen While Idling In Yukon Driveway
YUKON, Oklahoma - A pickup truck stolen from a Yukon resident’s driveway while idling, was recovered Friday.
The homeowner left his pickup truck idling in the 500 block of West Beam Avenue Thursday, around 7:30 a.m.
Security camera video from a home nearby shows the suspect’s vehicle canvass the neighborhood before the theft. The suspect can then be seen walking toward the victim’s home. Moments later, the pickup truck is seen driving at a high rate of speed towards Holly Avenue.
A neighbor tells News 9 the suspect attempted to steal another vehicle nearby. As the suspect attempted to drive away from the home, the victim’s nephew says the suspect tried to steal a basketball hoop.
Idling cars are easy targets for thieves.
“It’s very easy to spot, because of the exhaust on those cold winter days,” said Captain Matt Hofer of Yukon Police. “It just makes it a tempting target.”
A friend of the owner spotted the stolen truck at the Mustang On Cue located at 900 E. State HWY 152 Friday morning, and called police.
“Many times, vehicles are taken as joy ride vehicles and they are just trashed,” said Captain Hofer. “Things are taken out of them, people don't care about possessions that aren't theirs. In my experience, vehicles don't come back as nice as they left.”
The suspect, identified as a man in his late 20's, was arrested. It's unknown if drugs played a role in the crime.
Police continue to investigate.
In some cities, including Yukon, it is against the law to leave your car running while unattended.