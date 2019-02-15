Reserve Asher Police Officer's Name To Be Added To Memorial Wall Of Fallen Heroes
ASHER, Oklahoma - Just over a year ago, Reserve Asher Police Officer Jarate Condit was killed in a terrible crash. This May, his family will travel to Washington D.C. and Oklahoma City to see his name added to the memorial wall of fallen heroes.
Jarate’s mother wants her grandson to see the legacy his father left behind.
“He knows who his daddy is. He knows what his daddy did. He knows his daddy can't be here with him, that he is up in heaven watchin’ down on him,” said Terry Condit.
She said that Jarate had just chosen his path in life and was on the right track. He was only 23-years-old when he died.
“He would have made one of the best cops, and firefighters, cause he was a cop and a firefighter. He would have been the best,” said Condit.
Jarate’s family received a letter from President Donald Trump, and the medal of honor. But they do need help getting to Washington D.C.
They started this GoFundMe page to help Jarate’s son, and family make the trip.
“To see all the people that is right there with him, standing beside him, that he can lean on. That he can trust and help guide him where his dad can no longer do,” said Condit. “Hopefully, he will want to grow up to be law enforcement or something like that like his daddy.”
Click here if you would like to donate. Donations can also be made at Bancfirst.