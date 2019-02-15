Nickelodeon is no stranger to relying on nostalgia and bringing back old shows. The network recently announced it is reviving "Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader," with John Cena as the host. The network also has "Sponge Bob" spin-offs planned, Variety reported.And the classic animated franchise "Rugrats" will return to both the small screen and big screen with a TV and movie deal, Nickelodeon announced last year.