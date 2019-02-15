Colin Kaepernick And NFL Reach Settlement In Collusion Lawsuit
The NFL and lawyers for Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid announced Friday that the two parties have reached a resolution in the players' collusion lawsuit against the league. Kaepernick and Reid filed a grievance in 2017 claiming NFL team owners were colluding to keep them off of NFL rosters.
"For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL," both parties said in a joint statement. "As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party."
Kaepernick made headlines in 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The following year, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers when it appeared the team would cut him during the offseason. He remains unsigned.
Reid, his former 49ers teammate, was the first player to join him in the on-field protests. The Panthers signed Reid in the fourth week of the 2017-2018 season. He received a three-year deal earlier this week worth more than $22 million.
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) said they were not informed of the details of the settlement but were supportive of Kaepernick and Reid.
"We continuously supported Colin and Eric from the start of their protests, participated with their lawyers throughout their legal proceedings and were prepared to participate in the upcoming trial in pursuit of both truth and justice for what we believe the NFL and its clubs did to them," the NFLPA said. "We are glad that Eric has earned a job and a new contract, and we continue to hope that Colin gets his opportunity as well."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.