Police Identify Woman Killed, Woman Arrested In SW OKC Stabbing
The women involved in Thursday afternoon's stabbing death have been identified by police.
Ashley Marie McGough, 26, of Oklahoma City, was found stabbed shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of SW 30th Street.
McGough was taken to a local hospital where she died.
Connie Bruner, 48, was arrested in connection with the death.
Bruner is in the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.