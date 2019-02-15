The women involved in Thursday afternoon's stabbing death have been identified by police.

Ashley Marie McGough, 26, of Oklahoma City, was found stabbed shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of SW 30th Street.

McGough was taken to a local hospital where she died. 

Connie Bruner, 48, was arrested in connection with the death. 

Bruner is in the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200. 