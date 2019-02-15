News
Flu Pop-Up Clinics Open Up Across The State
It's the height of flu season and one metro hospital is working to make sure Oklahomans stay healthy.
The problem is definitely serious.
Since September, there have been 25 flu-related deaths in Oklahoma.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Oklahoma recently reached the highest level of the flu season.
In the last week, there have been 175 new flu hospitalizations.
Metro doctors say there are several advantages to going to a flu clinic instead of the emergency room.
Right now, Mercy has four flu pop up clinics across the state.
Doctors told News 9 those clinics will stay open as long as they are needed.