2 Hospitalized As Firefighters Battle Large House Fire In NW OKC
Two residents and four firefighters were injured while firefighters were battling a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
The fire was reported shortly before 4:45 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Quail Court near Hefner Road and May Avenue.
Two people have been taken a local hospital for treatment, firefighters said.
The male victim jumped from the structure and said a female was still inside.
Four firefighters were reportedly injured when they fell off a ladder while pulling the female victim out of a second story window.
Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital while the other two were treated at the scene. The injuries ranged from burns to possible rib injury to shoulder injury.
The male victim suffered minor injuries while the female victim suffered life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.
