Northern Okla. Sees Freezing Rain, Winter Weather Advisory In Place For Parts Of Okla.
Friday, February 15th 2019, 5:07 AM CST
After seeing spring-like temperatures Thursday, an arctic blast is making its way into parts of Oklahoma Friday morning.
The blast brings with it some freezing rain in northern Oklahoma.
Central Oklahoma will see some precipitation but due to Thursday's warm temperatures, it is unlikely to affect the major roadways.
The radar shows the storm making its way quickly out of the state, so luckily, it will not likely turn into a full-blown ice storm.
The best chances of any light ice in the metro will be from 6 to 9 a.m.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Oklahoma along Interstate 40, including Oklahoma County, until noon.