One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash near Del City, police said.

The crash happened about 2:45 a.m. Friday on Interstate 40 near Sooner Road. 

Troopers said they received reports of a woman walking around on the highway. She was reportedly hit by a tractor-trailer who pulled over a short distance away from the crash.

Troopers have narrowed westbound I-40 to one lane while officers investigate the crash. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. 