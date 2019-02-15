News
1 Killed In Auto-Pedestrian Crash On I-40 Near Del City
One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash near Del City, police said.
The crash happened about 2:45 a.m. Friday on Interstate 40 near Sooner Road.
Troopers said they received reports of a woman walking around on the highway. She was reportedly hit by a tractor-trailer who pulled over a short distance away from the crash.
Troopers have narrowed westbound I-40 to one lane while officers investigate the crash.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.