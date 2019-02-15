4 In Custody After 2 Police Chases In SW OKC
Four people have been detained after two unrelated police chases overnight in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.
The first chase happened along Interstate 40. Troopers initiated a chase and the driver drove onto an embankment to get to Agnew from I-40.
The woman ran away from car near SW 9th Street and Agnew. The male driver crashed the vehicle near SW 16th Street and Westwood. Both were detained a short time later.
Police think the vehicle had been stolen.
The second chase happened near SW 29th Street and Independence. It ended when the driver pulled into a driveway on SW 27 and Independence and ran away.
Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody a short time later.
Police did not disclose why the driver tried to run away from officers.