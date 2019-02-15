Four people have been detained after two unrelated police chases overnight in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The first chase happened along Interstate 40. Troopers initiated a chase and the driver drove onto an embankment to get to Agnew from I-40. 

The woman ran away from car near SW 9th Street and Agnew. The male driver crashed the vehicle near SW 16th Street and Westwood. Both were detained a short time later.

Police think the vehicle had been stolen.

The second chase happened near SW 29th Street and Independence. It ended when the driver pulled into a driveway on SW 27 and Independence and ran away. 

Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody a short time later. 

Police did not disclose why the driver tried to run away from officers.