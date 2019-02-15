The president can decide to use military construction funds, but it will be up to the Defense Department to determine which specific projects would lose their money, the aides said.

While the president has the authority to take the funds, the aides said that, according to the law, the money must be used in support of U.S. armed forces, and the key question is whether Trump could prove the funds were being spent to actually support troops.

The Defense Department has declined to provide any details on the amount of money available.

Potentially easier to tap is the military’s counterdrug account, so-called Section 284 money, as suggested by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a Trump ally and leader of the conservative Freedom Caucus. But it falls short of what’s needed with about $800 million available.

Using that money would not require declaration of a national emergency, but aides said it is less likely the president would dip into those funds.

“I’ve obviously suggested 284 for a long time,” Meadows said recently. “There’s not enough money there, but it’s a good start.”

The White House has been searching for funding as it became clear Congress would not provide the money Trump was demanding to build the wall. Trump had campaigned on the promise that Mexico would pay for it.

Instead, this week lawmakers struck a bipartisan deal to provide nearly $1.4 billion for fences and barriers along the southern border as part of a broad funding package to avoid another federal shutdown.

Both the Senate and House approved the compromise on Thursday, ahead of Friday’s deadline. The White House said Trump would sign it but then declare a national emergency and perhaps invoke other executive powers to build the wall.