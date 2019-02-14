Oklahoma Veteran Victim Of Identity Theft
HARRAH, Oklahoma - A 1981 Harrah High School graduate, who endured three traumatic brain injuries while serving in both Gulf Wars, is now having to deal with the demons involved in identity theft.
James Frost relies on a $3,100 monthly VA disability check. He says internet criminals somehow got hold of personal information he recently discarded when he emptied out a storage locker. He says those suspects then re-routed his February disability check.
After Frost filed a report with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office February 5, he says the matter has been resolved.
“I had to work a little bit on this,” he said. “But I’m not even angry at the people who did it, I just have to forgive them.”
Honoring America’s Warriors CEO Scotty Deatherage advises veterans to shred personal information after using it. Also, when filing discharge papers, do not include the last four digits of your social security code.