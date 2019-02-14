Station 35
See The Moment Russell Westbrook Became OKC / Seattle's All-Time Scorer
Russell Westbrook became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Seattle Supersonics franchises Thursday night.
Westbrook passed Gary Payton in the first quarter of the Thunder's game versus New Orleans.
The Oklahoma City Thunder star only needed five points to pass the 18,208-point mark. Westbrook got it on a layup put-back against the Pelicans.
You can watch the big moment in the video above!