Video: Paul George On Westbrook's Comments About Confidence
As the Oklahoma City Thunder wrap up the first half of the NBA season, most of the basketball talk has been about Russell Westbrook's consistent confidence.
News 9's Steve McGehee talked to Westbrook on Wednesday. The Thunder star was asked about how he handles criticism, replying that he has a special talent to just not care about it.
What did Oklahoma City star and MVP candidate Paul George think about the comments? Steve talked to PG 13 on Thursday.
