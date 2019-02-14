Pottawatomie County Man Arrested, Charged In 2-Year-Old Son's 2015 Death
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Marland Tramble was arrested in Shawnee for the second degree murder of his 2-year-old son Aun’dreis.
Back in 2015, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to Westech Road in Pottawatomie County. At the time, Tramble told investigators he was pushing his son in a stroller and was hit by a car.
He even did an interview with News 9 to try and find the person behind the wheel.
“Just heard an engine revving up behind us, and I turned around. And when I turned around the car was there,” said Tramble. “I was hollering and kicking and screaming carrying my baby. I went and picked him up and was trying to get him to talk to me, and he was looking at me and I lost him.
Troopers began searching for a white Mazda that left the scene, but to date have not found the car.
Court documents filed Thursday, February 14, 2019, allege Tramble is responsible for his son’s death.
Tramble is accused of pushing the stroller down the middle of Westech Road at 10:00 p.m., while wearing dark clothing. Investigators noted Tramble was, "intoxicated by alcohol and also had the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana present in his system..."
Troopers said Tramble committed child abuse, and "failed to protect Aun'dreis from being struck by the vehicle."
Before this murder charge, Tramble was convicted of domestic abuse and kidnapping among other crimes. If found guilty, Tramble could spend a maximum of life in prison.