Cancer Diagnosis Brings Oklahoma Kids Together For Special Date
This cute little Oklahoma couple, Grace and Cotton, went out on their first Valentine's Day date. Both kids are 5-years-old and from Beaver, Oklahoma.
Grace's father had originally instituted a rule that she wasn't to date until she was 30, but he made an exception this year after she was diagnosed with cancer. Ever since the diagnosis, her buddy Colton has been by her side.
He's sent messages, Face Timed with her and even stopped by her house.
Over the weekend, Cotton took her out for a special date while their siblings tagged along. Cotton brought her a flower, gave Grace a ring and took her out for a nice dinner.
Their parents said that when Grace lost her hair, Cotton always reminded her that she is beautiful, just like a princess.
Grace's mom said her daughter is "kicking cancer's butt" and she's just happy to be surrounded by friends and family who love her, especially Cotton.