Report: Thunder To Sign Free Agent Markieff Morris
The Oklahoma City Thunder are beefing up their front court ahead of the All-Star break, according to a report from The Athletic.
Reporter Shams Charania tweeted Thursday afternoon that free agent Markieff Morris will sign with the Thunder, league sources told him.
The 6-foot, 10-inch power forward last played with the Washington Wizards, appearing in 34 games this season and averaging 11.5 points per game.
Morris has been in the NBA since 2011, starting his career with the Phoenix Suns but spending the past four seasons in Washington, D.C.
