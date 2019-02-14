Moore Police Investigating String Of Storage Unit Thefts
MOORE, Oklahoma - A trailer full of valuable property led Moore police to a string of crimes. Investigators believe the property was stolen from storage units across the metro.
Police were recently led to a box-trailer parked at home in Northeast Moore. The owner of the trailer reported it stolen several weeks ago.
Officers made contact with the suspect who had the trailer over the weekend.
Officer Bodycam: “Through our system it looks like this trailer is stolen. So, can you tell me how you got this trailer?”
When officers looked inside the trailer, they found close to $100,000 in alleged stolen property.
“There were some paintings around $30,000,” said Lt. Kyle Dudley, Moore Police Department. “According to the manifest that was packed with them.”
Further investigation revealed the suspect had been visiting storage units across the metro. Police believe he got into the units by using a lock-pick set.
“It’s very strange to see someone use a lock-pick set,” said Lt. Dudley. “The majority of the time we see forced entry.”
Lt. Dudley said by picking the lock, the suspect can put the lock back on without anyone knowing the unit was broken into.
Investigators have been able to locate several property owners.
“There was some receipts and manifests with some of the property that indicated value,” said Lt. Dudley.
Investigators are also working on an arrest warrant for the suspect.
“He’ll be charged with knowingly concealing stolen property,” said Lt. Dudley. “There may be a burglary charge that could come from this.”