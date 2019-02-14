McConnell Says Trump Will Sign Border Bill, Declare Emergency
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday afternoon that President Trump will sign a compromise bill to fund border security, but he will declare a national emergency to build the wall.
After weeks of deliberations, the bipartisan conference committee negotiating funding for the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies whose funding expires Friday night finally finished its work, including $1.375 billion for physical barriers at the southern border. It also completes the six other appropriations bills to fund the roughly 25 percent of federal government that shut down for 35 days.
Text of the 1,159-page bill was released late Wednesday night. The House and Senate are expected to vote on it Thursday.
This is a developing story.