Car Ends Up INSIDE Catoosa Bank
Thursday, February 14th 2019, 1:38 PM CST
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - A car ended up inside the Bank of Commerce building in Catoosa Thursday afternoon.
Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed the Cadillac sedan had crashed through the main entry of the bank and came to a stop in the lobby. The bank is located on Route 66.
Catoosa Police say the driver was a woman in her 80s who thought she was pushing the brake pedal when she was actually pushing the gas pedal.
People were inside the bank when the car came crashing in, but no one was hurt.
A tow truck driver backed the car out of the bank and then loaded it on his truck to haul it away while firefighters helped clean up the debris left behind.