Continued Housing, Shopping Expansion Planned For Chisholm Creek
OKLAHOMA CITY - As development continues in the Chisholm Creek area of Northwest Oklahoma City, many people are anticipating the arrival of big names like COSTCO.
News 9 spoke to people working on the Chisholm Creek project who say the concept for the property is to create a, “Work, Live, Play environment.”
Currently developers are working hard to build up an area called "The Pointe at CC."
There’s a huge lake at the center of that area surrounded by places like Uncle Julio’s and Hopdoddy, with even more businesses scheduled to open up in March.
Part of the formula of success for Chisholm Creek is its ideal location between Edmond and OKC.
Chief of Marketing for the Medallion Group, Whitney Rainbolt says, “It has been a lot harder to attract people, but as of lately OKC is kind a hot area and National tenants are kind of excited to look at it, whereas in the past, people would not answer my phone calls.”
Rainbollt says she’s not surprised that growth in the area is attracting some big name neighbors.
“We’re really excited for COSTCO to open across the street it’ll bring a lot of traffic and a lot of new faces to the area and we’re excited that traffic will also be coming to Chisholm Creek,” she adds.
Rainbolt tells News 9 $250 million is currently on the table for construction in Chisholm Creek this year.
Some the additions include two restaurants opening in March and additional office and apartment spaces.