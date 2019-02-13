'Top Shot' Competition Helps Raise Money For Emergency Responders In OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - Nearly three dozen teams of the most accurate shooters in Central Oklahoma competed at Wilshire Gun Range in a “Top Shot” competition.
The event was a fundraiser for an organization called the “Emergency Responders Assistance Program,” or ERAP. The tournament is named after Byron “Bo” Bosell. He’s been the head of security for Integris Health for 15 years. He’s also a 23-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Boshell has been battling stage 4 brain cancer for several months. He says he appreciates all of the support but says Wednesday night was about helping other officers.
“Police officers are doing, they have to be smarter than they’ve ever been, and they have to be better than they’ve ever been,” he said. “So, these programs like this will assist them and their families.”
News 9 also fielded a team that competed.