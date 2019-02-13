News
Adults With Special Needs Spreading Love At Okarche Flower Shop
OKARCHE, Oklahoma - Those looking for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts may want to head to “Kristy’s Flowers” in Okarche. The flower and gift shop is part of the Center of Family Love.
One-hundred and thirty adults with special needs live at Center of Family Love.
Kristy’s Flowers is staffed mostly by residents there.
“It really gives them a sense of dignity,” said Center of Family Love CEO Debbie Espinosa. “They’re doing something that makes someone else happy.”
Center of Family Love was founded in 1981 by the Knights of Columbus.