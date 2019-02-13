WATCH: Home Owner Shoots Back During Armed Robbery Attempt
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police are investigating a bold home invasion, in which a homeowner shot back at armed suspects.
Police said it happened Tuesday evening around 6 near S 145 E Avenue and Kenosha.
Surveillance video from the man's duplex shows the men storm in, and the men disperse once the homeowner fires a shot, that hits a parked truck. Neighbors ran outside.
"I was just inside listening to my Will Smith CD," said Cash McDonald, who lives next door. "Neighbors came out and said they heard gunshots."
The homeowner didn't want to go on camera today, but tells News on 6's Jonathan Cooper he first noticed the man standing around in his driveway armed with guns.
So the man grabbed his own gun and was waiting when the suspects kicked his door in.
The video shows the men surprised and dart off in all directions before the homeowner fires a shot hitting his truck in the driveway. The homeowner says he knows one of the men and thinks they were after him because they thought he had cash.
Police say this does not appear to be random and are investigating. All three suspects are on the run.